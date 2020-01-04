Lou Dobbs Declares Trump To Be God-Like

Who said it, and who were they talking about?
You'd be forgiven if you thought it was me talking about Lin-Manuel Miranda. But it wasn't.
Alas, it was Lou Dobbs, and he was talking about Trump. Dobbs just couldn't help himself: he elevated Trump to god-status. Literally. See for yourself, if you can stomach it, in the video below.
He went full North Korean News Lady. Never go full North Korean News Lady. Especially for Trump.
Twitter had its way.
Last, but not least, the photoshop for the ages from our very own Frances Langum: