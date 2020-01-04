Lou Dobbs Declares Trump To Be God-Like

Who said it, and who were they talking about?

In my opinion, he's already historic....He's already set a standard that most mortals won't be able to meet. He outworks them. He outthinks. He is remarkably resourceful. He's bright. His judgment is second-to-none!

You'd be forgiven if you thought it was me talking about Lin-Manuel Miranda. But it wasn't.

Alas, it was Lou Dobbs, and he was talking about Trump. Dobbs just couldn't help himself: he elevated Trump to god-status. Literally. See for yourself, if you can stomach it, in the video below.

yall gotta watch thispic.twitter.com/D36eZNUMey — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 4, 2020

He went full North Korean News Lady. Never go full North Korean News Lady. Especially for Trump.

Twitter had its way.

bananacrazypants — kevin (@KevINthe406) January 4, 2020

Not a cult tho — J.J. (@JJ_J0NE5) January 4, 2020

Dobbs just had one of those great edibles from Colorado — Dylan Krowicki (@Dylbob100) January 4, 2020