Tucker Carlson Made Sense On Iraq And The World Is Upside Down

Tucker Carlson spent a full minute on his show — wait for it — making sense. He talked about the Trump's ordering the assassination of Iraq's top military leader, Qasem Soleimani, with alarm and disgust, and asked exactly the right questions.

1. Is Iran really the greatest threat we face?

2. Who's actually benefitting from this?

3. If we're still in Afghanistan nineteen sad years later, what makes us think there's a quick way out of Iran?

He then ripped apart Sen. Ben Sasse for his "chest-thumping" that this was a very "simple" decision to make because of how evil Soleimani was.

CARLSON: Soleimani was certainly a bad guy. But does that make killing him, quote, very simple? It does not. Nothing about life, and certainly nothing about killing is ever very simple, and any politician that tells you otherwise is either very dumb, or is lying.

So, at first, my brain broke. My synapses just short-circuited when sense came out of Tucker Carlson's face.

Twitter agreed with me.

When the worse person is actually right — jay williams (@ItsJAYWAY69) January 4, 2020

It’s just plain jarring hearing Tucker actually make sense. I guess he broke character and actually spoke truth. — WakeUp (@jienya) January 4, 2020

Wait. Am I supposed to Agree with Tucker Carlson? On this he is right (mostly) but it still feels a bit dirty — Lee Murphy (@pokerspudda) January 4, 2020

I agree with tucker and Geraldo on something...??? Wut?

Either I’m malfunctioning, or this stuff is so Fng obvious, that even these two know it’s bullsh*t. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 4, 2020

However, let's also remember that a broken clock is right twice a day. Furthermore, as some astute observers pointed out, Carlson was far more comfortable blaming Ben Sasse than Donald Trump, whose name wasn't mentioned once.

Except Tucker is blaming Ben Sasse instead of the man that ordered the attack. — Josh (@J_sandy1009) January 4, 2020

when hitler came to power there was a segment of his supporters who always shifted blame to one of his ministers or generals whenever something went disastrously wrong. "hitler was deceived into doing this, he didn't really want to!" that's tucker carlson re trump in a nutshell

For me, I can admit Carlson doesn't want our kids to go to war shows his judgment on this one issue is in line with mine. It doesn't, however, even begin to mitigate the ways in which he harms the vulnerable populations here at home and around the world with his relentless propagation of white supremacy and sexism. One baby step in the right direction is not nearly enough to un-cancel his ass.