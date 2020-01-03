Hours After Fox Anchor Pushed Iran Military Strike, Soleimani Was Killed

What a coincidence that the same day a Fox “straight news” anchor suggested it was time to “stop talking” and “start acting against Iran” an American air strike in Baghdad killed a powerful Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

Here’s how The New York Times described Soleimani’s significance:

The general was a figure of intense interest to people both in and out of Iran.

It is not just that he was in charge of Iranian intelligence gathering and covert military operations, and regarded as one of its most cunning and autonomous military figures. He was also believed to be very close to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — and seen as a potential future leader of Iran.

He was considered the most effective military intelligence official in the region.

What this really means is a huge escalation of hostilities with Iran. Commander Bone Spurs has probably just bungled or wagged the dog into another unnecessary and potentially disastrous war.

That brings me back to Fox News. I wrote earlier today about “straight news” anchor Leland Vittert’s war mongering on America’s Newsroom:

VITTERT: Look back in history over the past 40 years. Iran has never really acted like a normal country. The couple of times they have was not because of a show of force, it was because of an act of force by the United States. When is the time to stop talking, as everybody seems to be doing, and start acting against the people who have tried to take over the U.S. embassy, who’ve shot down our drones, who are mining tankers?

I also wrote:

I’ll bet you dollars to doughnuts, as my mother used to say, that Vittert’s hard push for war was directed from above. If nothing else, you can see him looking down, as if reading notes, while he speaks. Hardly the demeanor of someone feeling bellicose. The point is, if I am right, we can expect more of this kind of dangerous rhetoric from Fox personnel.

Well, I thought there would be more banging the drums for war before Bone Spurs actually started one.

Did Fox have advance knowledge of Trump’s decision? Was the network trying to influence Trump into taking that action? Or was Vittert merely on the same page as Commander Bone Spurs? I report, you decide.

Whatever the cause of the synchronicity, one thing we can be sure of is that Fox News will be cheerleading the war and demonizing anyone who dares to question Bone Spurs. Which is why we all need to raise our voices NOW and refuse to be silenced about this huge blunder.

By the way, Newsweek drew to my attention that yesterday, Fox’s Andrew Napolitano just happened to predict Trump would start a war with Iran in 2020 – and be reelected.

Watch Vittert promote military action against Iran above, from the January 2, 2020 America’s Newsroom.

Published with permission of NewsHounds.us