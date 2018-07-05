Trump Cult Snowflakes Triggered After Fox News Anchor Speaks Truth

Fox News guest host Leland Vittert on Thursday angered President Donald Trump’s supporters by pointing out that the president had not “gotten anything in return” for the “big gift” he gave to North Korea by meeting with dictator Kim Jong-un.

During an interview on Fox News, Florida Republican congressional candidate Michael Waltz argued that the Trump administration’s policy of a “credible” use of military force would prompt North Korea to give up nuclear weapons.

“How do you have a credible use of military force when you’ve ended exercises, you’re allowing China to cheat on the sanctions and the North Koreans have not done anything to show their good faith,” Vittert interrupted.

Waltz argued that only one military readiness exercise had been suspended to appease North Korea.

“Come on,” the Fox News host interrupted again. “You can’t deny that was a big gift to the North Koreans and we haven’t really gotten anything in return.”

“When you listen to the president’s rhetoric and he says that we’re having great conversations and everything’s wonderful and we would be at war if it wasn’t for me,” Vittert said. “That doesn’t really sound like, ‘I’m keeping my boot on your neck.’ He has tougher words about Trudeau and Canada than he does about Kim Jong-un.”

“Yeah but, Leland, we have to look at what we’re actually doing vs. the rhetoric,” Waltz insisted. “The president is clearly trying to establish relationships so that we can move a process forward. And I’m okay with that.”

Following the interview, Fox News viewers complained about Vittert on Twitter.

“@LelandVitter you showed just showed what a TRUMP HATING BIASED ‘NEWS READER’ you are with the TOTAL MISREPRESENTING of the Trump actions with N Korea in interview with Michael Waltz,” one viewer wrote. “Giving up one military EXERCISE is not a big deal in the BIGGER PICTURE.”

Watch the video above and read the tweets below.

Leland Vittert @FoxNews This guy needs some training on how foreign negotiations work... this was so annoying to watch! Interview with Michael Waltz, Retired Green Beret Commander.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Gary Thompson (@iampathos) July 5, 2018

Ok, so Leland Vittert#FoxNews needs to go back to being a foreign correspondent! Step away from the news desk Leland because you badger everyone and are so ANNOYING....just saying — Michelle Francisco (@michee1960) July 5, 2018

Hey @FoxNews @LelandVittert you showed just showed what a TRUMP HATING BIASED "NEWS READER" you are with the TOTAL MISREPRESENTING of the Trump actions with N Korea in interview with Michael Waltz. Giving up one military EXERCISE is not a big deal in the BIGGER PICTURE 1/2 — JERRY 🐶 (@PITBULL95) July 5, 2018

What a ‘Dumb Ass’ Fox Commentator, Leland, N Korea Released 3 Americans, No Nuclear Tests, NO Rockets Fired. Should we Attack N Korea if they refuse 2 do ALL we demand Immediately. You know NOTHING about building Relationships or Making a Deal. — Eddy Boy (@EddyBoy30015965) July 5, 2018

Thank Leland I shut off#FoxNews and watched some fake news — Ronald L Dery (@rondery1) July 5, 2018

#FoxNews Tell that mouthy Leland to shut his mouth. Leland thinks he is a Shep & what I dont want to listen to is another Shep bad mouthing Trump. Leland is arrogant & is constantly interrupting the guest talking. GET RID OF LELAND. — Clint (@Clint9613) July 5, 2018

Why is Leland Vitter, an idiot Trump Hater, still on Fox? His style of talk is so annoying and his hatred for Trump is so obvious. Millions can't stand him and Fox loses millions of viewers when he is on the air. — Howard Rosenstein (@RoseRockSavior3) July 5, 2018