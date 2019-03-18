Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Trump Attacks 'Lowest Rated Anchor' Shep Smith During Tirade Over Suspension Of Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at three Fox News anchors who he apparently perceives as too liberal.
By David
Trump Attacks 'Lowest Rated Anchor' Shep Smith During Tirade Over Suspension Of Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at three Fox News anchors who he apparently perceives as too liberal.

The president expressed his dissatisfaction over the Fox News talent in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

"Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?" Trump asked sarcastically. "In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!"

Smith, who is one of the more evenhanded anchors at Fox News, often feels the wrath of conservative viewers.

Earlier in the day, Trump had steamed at Fox News after host Jeanine Pirro was suspended for insulting a Muslim member of Congress.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.