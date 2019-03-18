Trump Attacks 'Lowest Rated Anchor' Shep Smith During Tirade Over Suspension Of Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at three Fox News anchors who he apparently perceives as too liberal.

The president expressed his dissatisfaction over the Fox News talent in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

"Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?" Trump asked sarcastically. "In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!"

Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Smith, who is one of the more evenhanded anchors at Fox News, often feels the wrath of conservative viewers.

Earlier in the day, Trump had steamed at Fox News after host Jeanine Pirro was suspended for insulting a Muslim member of Congress.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019