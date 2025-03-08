While Unvaxed Die Of Measles, CDC To Waste Money On Vax/Autism Study

There is already strong scientific evidence that there is no connection between vaccines and autism. But, in the midst of one of the largest measles outbreaks in a decade, fueled by declining vaccination rates, the unqualified hack Donald Trump decided to put in charge of our country’s health, i.e. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is spending taxpayer dollars with yet another study of vaccines and autism.

Rather than, say, saving lives and the health of Americans by promoting the MMR vaccine right now, Kennedy and his boss are suggesting it’s untrustworthy by starting this needless study.

It feels like 2020 all over again except in this case, we already have the vaccine.

Via The Washington Post:

The request for the study came from Trump administration officials, said the two people familiar with the plan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation. President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy have repeatedly linked vaccines to autism. Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist, has disparaged vaccines for years. A previous Washington Post examination found that since 2020, Kennedy has linked autism to vaccines in at least 36 appearances, despite the evidence to the contrary. Trump, who mentioned the rising rates of autism in his address to Congress this week, also has linked vaccines to autism. In a 2012 call into “Fox & Friends,” he said “they go in, they get this monster shot — you ever see the size of it? It’s like they’re pumping in, you know it’s terrible, the amount, and they pump this into this little body, and then all of a sudden the child is different a month later. And I strongly believe that’s it.”

This comes as Unelected Co-President Elon Musk is mass-purging workers at the Veterans Administration, the FAA and Social Security, e.g.

You gotta wonder if there is some money in it for Grifter-in-Chief Trump.

Regardless, the unnecessary study also wastes money that could go toward studying real questions about autism:

More from The Post:

“Devoting more research dollars to answer a question that is already known does not add to our knowledge about the safety of vaccines,” said Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “It does a disservice to individuals with autism and their families by diverting funding that is needed to learn more about autism and how we can strengthen supportive communities.”

Meanwhile, as measles cases explode, Kennedy is pushing unproven treatments instead of known prevention.