Elon Threatens Social Security, Calling It 'One Big Pyramid Scheme'

The U.S. Social Security Administration has never missed a benefit payment before. Still, with co-president Elon Musk at the DOGE helm, former commissioner and former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley told CNBC, the payments may be "interrupted," and "people should start saving now." Wonderful.

On top of that, the SSA’s new acting commissioner Leland Dudek held a meeting with management, telling them they had to produce a plan that eliminated half of the workforce at SSA headquarters in Washington and at least half of the workers in regional offices.

So now, the wealthiest man in the world attacked Social Security on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, calling it "the biggest Ponzi Scheme of all time," and "one big pyramid scheme."

HuffPo reports:

When asked to clarify, Musk said, “Well, people pay into Social Security and the money goes out of Social Security immediately, but the obligation for Social Security is your entire retirement career. If you look at the future obligations of Social Security, it far exceeds the tax revenue.” Musk, who oversees Trump’s cost-cutting initiative for federal spending, the Department of Government Efficiency, added that “people are living way longer than expected” and thus the government’s obligation to pay the debt “will be much worse in the future.”

Of course, he littered his message with a vast debunked lie:

Elsewhere during his podcast appearance, Musk shared debunked claims about Social Security. “We found just with a basic search of the Social Security database that there were 20 million dead people marked as alive,” Musk said, prompting host Joe Rogan to ask if these supposed dead people are actually receiving money and how much of it they’re getting. “Some of them are getting money,” Musk said.

That's not true at all. What has that dipshit done that helps the average American? Absofuckinglutely nothing.

I'm old enough to remember when then-President Joe Biden was booed by Republicans after saying that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare. After the booing, Handsome Old Joe Biden said, "So we agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books."

Narrator: Republicans lied.