U.S. Intel Sources Conclude Passenger Plane Shot Down By Iranian Missile

U.S. intelligence sources are saying the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed Tuesday night, killing all 176 passengers onboard, was shot down by Iranian missiles. According to Major Garrett, of CBS News:
U.S. investigators have not yet seen the information in the Black Box, nor have they been to the site to investigate, but Jeremy Bash told Andrea Mitchell that their radar and aviation systems may have "picked up Iranian anti-aircraft activity on that same night." The tragic irony, of course, is that these passengers — many of them students, many of them Iranians, families, non-combatants — would be alive had Trump not recklessly decided to assassinate Qasem Soleimani. Iran wouldn't have felt compelled to respond with a face-saving attack on our military bases, triggering the high-alert of ALL the militaries in the region.
Furthermore, according to Ali Arouzi, an MSNBC reporter on the ground in Iran, Iranians will go out of their way to deny any responsibility for this plane crash.
Jeremy Bash emphasized that these are the dangers that come from escalating military actions, and warned that this is not over by any stretch of the imagination.
All is, most definitely, not well.
UPDATE: The missile was Iranian-owned, but Russian-made:
BREAKING: The Ukrainian jetliner was shot down by two Russian made surface to air missiles (SA-15), according to a US official familiar with the intelligence. The U.S. saw Iranian radar signals lock onto the jetliner, before it was shot down.
—@barbarastarrcnn reports
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) January 9, 2020