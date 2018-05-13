Fox's Jeanine Pirro Says Trump Fulfilling ‘Biblical Prophecy’ By Moving Embassy To Jerusalem

Trump cheerleader Jeanine Pirro compares Trump to Cyrus the Great during another unhinged rant this Saturday: Judge Jeanine Pirro Goes Off On Bizarre Riff Touting Trump for Fulfilling ‘Biblical Prophecy’ With Israel Embassy Move:

Judge Jeanine Pirro opened up her Fox News show on Saturday with a bizarre riff claiming President Donald Trump was fulfilling a Biblical prophecy by moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

Speaking from Jerusalem, at one point Pirro claimed that the embassy move sent “a huge signal to Iran, and Shiite Muslims, that we stood with the more moderate Sunnis.”

She then said Israel is the basis of America’s Judeo-Christian nation before saying this:

“Donald Trump recognized history, he like King Cyrus before him, fulfilled the Biblical prophecy of the God worshipped by Jews, Christians and, yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state and that the Jewish people finally deserve a righteous, free and sovereign Israel.”

Pirro is currently in Israel to attend the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem on Sunday, which she claimed is a move that shows Trump’s strength and great worth.