Israeli Soccer Club To Add 'Trump' To Its Name

Beitar Jerusalem announced their intention to change their name, adding "Trump", in honor of Trump moving the U'S. embassy to Jerusalem. They still need league approval, and presumably have to make sure they don't get sued for copyright infringement. Or it may just be some twisted publicity stunt from their rabid right-wing owner. (Beitar Jerusalem is the only Israeli club never to have signed an Arabic player.) Either way, 'grotesque' is not a strong enough adjective for this.

Source: Jerusalem Post

Israeli soccer team Beitar Jerusalem announced on Sunday that it has decided to add American President Donald Trump's name to the team's name to honor the US President for moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem.

"The chairmen of the club, the owner Eli Tabib and the executive manager Eli Ohana have decided to add to the club's title the name of the American President who made history, and from now on will be called Beitar Trump Jerusalem. We have the greatest love for the president, and we will win," read the statement.

"For 70 years, Jerusalem has been awaiting international recognition, until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel. President Trump has shown courage and true love of the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following his lead in giving Jerusalem its rightful status."