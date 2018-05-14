The Trump Theocracy Brings Bigot Pastors Hagee And Jeffress To Embassy Move

So Trump moves the Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem and who get to give the "benedictions"?

John Hagee and Robert Jeffress, right-wing evangelicals with a history of saying what the media calls "controversial" statements.

Really CNN it's not "controversial," it's bigotry. pic.twitter.com/twJ1UEwTM7 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) May 14, 2018

And we've had their number in the "Blog Against Theocracy" community for a long time. This from 2009:

Bill Maher gets it that "Israel" itself is a golden idol for the Religious Right in the United States. Their belief is that raising up "Israel" is a key to The Rapture, in which Christians like them will be carried up to heaven, and non-believers including Jews, Muslims, and Mormons will be cast into the fiery furnace of Hell.

Does Jared Kushner think Jeffress and Hagee will let him into their heaven? Adorable!

Real interesting that even Mitt Romney has no problem calling that "bigotry" rather than "controversial."