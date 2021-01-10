Jeanine Pirro Demands MAGA Insurrectionists Stop Blaming Antifa For Storming The Capitol

Despite the fact that she's done more than her fair share of riling these dangerous idiots up over the last few years, it appears that storming the Capitol and attempting to kill and take members of Congress hostage, and then blame it on Antifa, was a bridge too far for Fox's Jeanine Pirro.

Judge Jeanine instead went the other direction on her Fox News show, ranting against the conservative terrorists for making the rest of the Trump supporters look bad. (Not that they needed the help.)

“I want to be clear,” Pirro started her rant. “The actions at the United States Capitol three days ago were deplorable, reprehensible, outright criminal. These frightening and repulsive actions represent the most significant breach on our Capitol in over 200 years. And I don’t care with happened in the past and or whether those who did it think the election was stolen.

“That is not justification. Seventy-five million of us are still angry about the election — but we don’t storm the Capitol.”

And Judge Jeanine specifically called out the “antifa” theory, which was a topic on numerous Fox News shows this week. “Antifa,” for the record, is not an organization of any kind.

“And stop looking for other people to blame, including those dirt-bag terrorists antifa. To those of you who did this, you did it, of your own will, and you will be held accountable. Take the veil of politics off. Be totally objective, anyone watching this must condemn it,” Jeanine said.

“And in the end, what was the point? What did you get out of it? Was there even a plan when you got in there, besides looking like a bunch of freaks, breaking windows, carrying off a podium, sitting at Nancy Pelosi’s desk, leaving a love note with fingerprints behind, identifying yourself with selfies, stealing, damaging property, trespassing, looting? Five people are dead in your wake.”