Crookie Of The Year: The Insurrectionists

No one is more deserving of our Crookie award than each and every person who participated in, planned, or stirred up the January 6th insurrection. From the former occupant of the White House to all the misguided people, they all own this one.
Credit: Igor Bobic/Twitter
By Karoli KunsJanuary 1, 2022

No one is more deserving of our Crookie of the Year award than each and every person who participated in, planned, or stirred up the January 6th insurrection. From the former occupant of the White House to all the misguided people he lied to, they all own this one.

There was a violent insurrection on January 6, 2021 because the former occupant of the White House could not stand to admit he lost the election. And the reason he couldn't and wouldn't admit it is because to Republicans, a Democrat winning is never a legitimate win. They do not believe in democracy. They are autocrats. He went out to the Ellipse and he told all of his violent followers that they needed to march to the Capitol and fight for him.

So they did.

Now they are in jail (or heading there), and he's sipping Diet Coke at Mar-a-Lago, sending out fake tweets through his Twitter proxy and deluding himself into a 2024 run at the White House.

It was a terrifying day. Here are some highlights, so we never forget.

The moment when the Senate Chamber was nearly overrun:

The mayhem:

Let's not forget the very real threat to hang Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi:

For trying to overthrow the government and stop the legitimate election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the insurrectionists are this year's Crookie of the Year.

2021_crookie_award_5

