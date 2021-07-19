BREAKING: Capitol Rioter Sentenced To Eight Months In Prison

The prosecution asked for eighteen months. The defense? Wanted zero jail time.
I do love this judge's comment:
The judge also noted that during the 30 minutes Paul Allard Hodgkins was in the Senate chamber, he carried a giant Trump flag. Quotes from the judge via Adam Klasfeld:
"He didn't end up there by curiosity or accident."
"He came to impede the certification of an election and he agreed that he did so."
“It left a stain that will remain on us and on this country for years to come,” the judge said.