BREAKING: Capitol Rioter Sentenced To Eight Months In Prison

The prosecution asked for eighteen months. The defense? Wanted zero jail time.

I do love this judge's comment:

Judge asks defense lawyer, would a sentence of no prison time really “heal the country”? — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 19, 2021

The judge also noted that during the 30 minutes Paul Allard Hodgkins was in the Senate chamber, he carried a giant Trump flag. Quotes from the judge via Adam Klasfeld:

"He didn't end up there by curiosity or accident."

"He came to impede the certification of an election and he agreed that he did so."

“It left a stain that will remain on us and on this country for years to come,” the judge said.