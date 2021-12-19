Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Her 'Infamy' Sentenced To 30 Days

Gracyn Courtright sobbed as she read her statement to the judge, "If I could take back anything in my life, it would be my actions on Jan. 6."
Credit: Twitter/DOJ
By Ed ScarceDecember 19, 2021

Not exactly the way you want to get for your 15 minutes of fame, or in this case, infamy. It was a different story back in January though, when she posted on Instagram, "Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO." But that's what Courtright got. And she was lucky. The Justice Department wanted a six months sentence but the judge disagreed, giving her 30 days instead, as well as probation and ordered her to receive mental health treatment.

Source: Associated Press

