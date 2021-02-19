US Capitol Police Uncover Seditious Helpers In Their Ranks

As we have seen in the aftermath of the domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol on January 6, there were many former law enforcement members that were part of the insurrection.

We all saw Ashli Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran from Southern California, "was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer trying to gain entry" in a horrific video.

It's just been reported that the Office of Professional Responsibility has suspended six police officers and are investigating another 29 for their actions in the riot.

I remember all too well the Capitol police officer who took a selfie with an insurrectionist. It made me wonder how many Capitol police were just fine watching the sacking of our nation's Capitol.

There are still many questions surrounding the ease with which some of the terrorists gained access to the Capitol at different points of entry.

Unfortunately, these Capitol police numbers may grow as investigations continue on.

That dark day of infamy continues to get darker.