Tucker Attacks Capitol Police As 'Armed PAC' Over Commission

Fox News' Tucker Carlson hasn't found a law enforcement agency he doesn't defend religiously.

That changed Thursday night when he attacked the US Capitol Police. A large number of their members sent a letter to Congress expressing their disappointment with Republican leaders for refusing to support a January 6 commission to investigate the insurrection.

A letter was sent anonymously by between 40 and 50 US Capitol police officers, who were upset Republicans were stonewalling a much-needed investigation into the events that resulted in two of their officers committing suicide.

"It is inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th." "On Jan 6th where some officers served their last day in US Capitol Police uniform, and not by choice, we would hope that Members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum support an investigation to get to the bottom of EVERYONE responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title of position they hold or held."

You can understand why so many US Capitol police officers were angered by Republican obstructionism. This wasn't an official letter sent from the USCPD, but it expressed much of what these officers feel.

However, to Tucker Carlson, these officers made an armed threat to members of Congress.

Carlson classified it as a "mysterious" letter which makes it oh, so ominous and off putting.

It was instead, a political demand. The letter instructed members of Congress to vote yes to establish a "January 6th insurrection commission." Police officers anonymously demanding the people they protect to vote a certain way on a specific piece of legislation? Haven't seen that before.

Carlson loves when law enforcement attacks Democrats, Black Lives Matter, and anyone that challenges their behavior, but when brave US Capitol police criticize cowardly Republicans for refusing to investigate a insurrection, they have become an armed resistance against the GOP.

We are expected to maintain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity, the letter continued. It is unfortunate that our bosses, congress, are not held to the same standard that we the U.S. CP are." Well, that's a ransom note. Imagine getting it from one of your own bodyguards. It might be enough to make you rethink your position, which is of course is the point of it.

The Capitol Hill Police are now effectively an armed political action committee, so you've got to ask, what other partisan demands will they make in the future? Do Capitol Hill Police have strong views on voter I.D. laws? How about tax payer funded abortion or our next trade deal with China? If so, they've got the muscle to make their voices heard.

It would have been shocking if US Capitol police members remained completely silent while Republicans in Congress tried to gaslight the riots at the US Capitol and claim it was a "normal tourist attraction" or it was some people standing around and no big deal.

Yet Carlson now claims the USCPD formed an armed political action committee that would weigh in future congressional debates.

He's a monster.