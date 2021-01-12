Tucker Carlson Manages To Interview Josh Hawley Without Any Mention Of MAGA Sedition Riots

To Tucker Carlson, the idea that a publisher canceled Sen. Hawley's book deal was more urgent and important to our nation than Hawley's role to help incite a riot and insurrection at the Capitol that left at least five people dead.

As usual, conservative grievances must be explored first and foremost no matter whether people died by the actions of the supposed conservative that was aggrieved.

Carlson and Sen. Hawley made a bogus argument about the 1st amendment as most Trump supporters do.

Whether they are willfully ignorant, stupid or just liars, their discussions make it clear they don't understand the role the First Amendment plays in our government.

But the backlash grievance-style politicians care not for facts, for reality or for the U.S. Constitution -- only conservative victim-hood..

Sen. Hawley's Big Lie: "Simon & Schuster didn't like me doing what Democrats did in 2001 and 2005 and 2017 when Democrat members of Congress objected during the certification process to try to have a debate about election integrity."

Lie, lie, lie.

I won't get into those three mild challenges from the Democratic Party because our readers know what they are, but in 2001 the entire presidential election was decided by 537 votes and was unceremoniously gifted to George W. Bush by the Supreme Court.

Compare and contrast: Trump lost by 7 million votes -- swing states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin-- as well as losing red states Georgia and Arizona.

Hawley's wild claims were not based on fact but a desire to coddle QAnon and MAGA conspiracy theory supporters who rioted over debunked voter fraud claims.

Even after the riots were put down, Senators Hawley and Cruz, along with several other senators, and over 140 Republican House members continued with their ridiculous and harmful sedition to lie to the nation about non-existent voter fraud.

A sideshow that was deadly and incomprehensible to the American people.

Simon & Schuster have every right to cancel a book deal which they feel tarnishes their brand because of a man or woman who helps incite the level of violence that occurred on January 6, 2021.

If you want to know more about the religious right crazy orthodoxy he subscribes to and read this article about him from Katherine Stewart: The Roots of Josh Hawley’s Rage. Here's a snippet:

In multiple speeches, an interview and a widely shared article for Christianity Today, Mr. Hawley has explained that the blame for society’s ills traces all the way back to Pelagius — a British-born monk who lived 17 centuries ago. In a 2019 commencement address at The King’s College, a small conservative Christian college devoted to “a biblical worldview,” Mr. Hawley denounced Pelagius for teaching that human beings have the freedom to choose how they live their lives and that grace comes to those who do good things, as opposed to those who believe the right doctrines. The most eloquent summary of the Pelagian vision, Mr. Hawley went on to say, can be found in the Supreme Court’s 1992 opinion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Mr. Hawley specifically cited Justice Anthony Kennedy’s words reprovingly: “At the heart of liberty,” Kennedy wrote, “is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.” The fifth century church fathers were right to condemn this terrifying variety of heresy, Mr. Hawley argued: “Replacing it and repairing the harm it has caused is one of the challenges of our day.” In other words, Mr. Hawley’s idea of freedom is the freedom to conform to what he and his preferred religious authorities know to be right. Mr. Hawley is not shy about making the point explicit. In a 2017 speech to the American Renewal Project, he declared — paraphrasing the Dutch Reformed theologian and onetime prime minister Abraham Kuyper — “There is not one square inch of all creation over which Jesus Christ is not Lord.” Mr. Kuyper is perhaps best known for his claim that Christianity has sole legitimate authority over all aspects of human life. “We are called to take that message into every sphere of life that we touch, including the political realm,” Mr. Hawley said. “That is our charge. To take the Lordship of Christ, that message, into the public realm, and to seek the obedience of the nations. Of our nation!”

Read the rest. It's scary.