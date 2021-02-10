Sen. Hawley Shows Contempt For Trump Impeachment Trial

Hawley’s latest contempt for American governance is not a huge surprise given that he tried to help Donald Trump overturn the presidential election even after the MAGA sedition riot.

Cameras are not allowed to show the gallery but NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake is allowed to observe and report:

Just left the chamber, where most members were at least partially engaged with @RepJoeNeguse presentation. The biggest exception: @HawleyMO - sitting up in the gallery with his feet up on the seat in front of him, reviewing paperwork, throughout. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 10, 2021

Hawley claims he was there in order to see better and that he was reading trial briefs but, even if you believe this excuse, shouldn’t he have read the briefs beforehand or maybe after?

My colleague @JulieNBCNews caught up with Hawley at the break. He told her he likes having the better view from above, and said he was reading the trial briefs. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 10, 2021

Fortunately, Hawley is getting called out on Twitter. Some lawyers who assure us they are not cats think he should be thrown off the jury:

Kick @HawleyMO out. If he isn't going to take his job seriously, then he shouldn't be present.



No juror in any civil or criminal case would be allowed to exhibit that kind of conduct. Why should Hawley get a free pass? — Katie “I’m Not A Cat” Phang (@KatiePhang) February 10, 2021

A judge would either inform the juror to start paying attention and do their job or excuse them from the jury. The same should be done here. If you're not paying attention as a juror you should be warned or excused. Remember you only need 2/3 votes of the members that are present — Adam *I'm not a cat* Flood, Esq. (@AdamJFloodEsq) February 10, 2021

Others think he should be thrown out of Congress, period:

Its digisting he hasn't been either expelled or arrested at this stage. Like the last 4 years - no damn consequences for anything for these people. — LauraJane #FBPE #Rejoin (@LJR1626) February 10, 2021

💕 just gonna keep tweeting this until it happens pic.twitter.com/16LisIejZO — cowboy like me (@k_bombed) February 10, 2021

Josh Hawley’s disrespectful behavior makes him unfit to be a U.S. Senator. — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) February 10, 2021

@HawleyMO your behavior is shameful. You signed an oath of office and oath regarding these proceedings. This is dereliction of duty and you are unworthy to hold office. — Jeannette Webber (@roses4jrw) February 10, 2021

@MissouriGOP Are you so proud to have senator who doesn’t even live in Missouri? He lives in Virginia with his family. — Tink (@tink_240) February 10, 2021

Probably reviewing the final draft of his book that is going to be published by Simon &...oh wait... — Sarah Stierch (@Sarah_Stierch) February 10, 2021

What's worse is that Hawley is probably not the only senator contemptuous of the somber proceedings, just the only one doing it openly: