Josh Hawley's Book Deal Goes Kaput Over MAGA Sedition Riot

Simon & Schuster announced that it has canceled Hawley’s book deal because his efforts to overturn the election helped spawn yesterday’s violent insurrection at the Capitol. From The New York Times:

"We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat.”

The Times said it’s not clear if Hawley will have to return his book advance, or whether the publisher will forfeit it.

Hawley, predictably, has wasted no time whining about his victimhood - and trying to monetize it:

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

But it’s not just Simon & Schuster who has had enough of Hawley. Former Sen. John Danforth, a fellow Republican Missourian, called it the “worst mistake I ever made in my life” working to get Hawley elected, during an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“Supporting Josh and trying so hard to get him elected to the Senate was the worst mistake I ever made in my life,” Danforth said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “Yesterday was the physical culmination of the long attempt (by Hawley and others) to foment a lack of public confidence in our democratic system. It is very dangerous to America to continue pushing this idea that government doesn’t work and that voting was fraudulent.”

… Danforth once viewed Hawley as a “special talent” who would bring keen intellect to the chamber. Now he’s disgraced the institution, Danforth says, and he regrets that he ever supported him. “This guy,” he says of Hawley, “is doing real harm. What he’s doing to his party is one thing. What he’s doing to the country is much worse.”

UPDATE: Hawley has also lost a major donor, the Missouri Independent reports. Missouri businessman David Humphreys and his family donated millions to Hawley's attorney general and U.S. senate campaigns. Humphreys called for Hawley to be censured and issued this statement: