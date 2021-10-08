Scarborough: I 'Can't Believe Josh Hawley's Not In Jail'

Mika Brzezinski talked about the Department of Justice addressing growing harassment of school board members.

"Educators have become a major target of abuse and particularly of late, over vaccine and mask mandates in schools and warnings from some in right wing media over critical race theory. But in a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri accused Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco of trying to censor free speech. This montage demonstrates how disingenuous the argument is," she said.

"I cannot believe that an attorney general of the United States is engaging in this kind of conduct, and frankly, I can't believe that you are sitting here today, defending it," the tawdry terrorist said.

"I've got to say, frankly, I can't believe Josh Hawley is sitting there. He should be in jail. Why is Josh Hawley not in jail?" Scarborough said.

"A guy that committed sedition against the United States of America. He churned up the rioters when they were coming up there. A guy who still voted with the seditionists and the rioters. Voted with the anarchists. Voted with the people who were smearing excrement all over the walls of the Capitol. A guy who voted with the people who were taking American flags and -- I understand, there are a lot of Trumpists that don't like to hear this. I had some clown call me a couple days ago like -- guess what they did. They took American flags. The flags that we care about so much. Flags that Americans salute. The flags that supposedly Trump and his allies are so offended by when people kneel when the American flag goes up.

"I understand that. I understand. It doesn't seem right to people. But this flag that you love so much was used to bash in the heads of law enforcement officers. It's on videotape. You can't get away from it. You can't lie. Josh Hawley can't escape what he did on January 6th, that he provided aid and comfort and guidance to the people who were trying to hang Mike Pence. The people who were trying to find the speaker of the house and beat and kill her. Those people right there that were beating up the cops. Bashing them with American flags.

"He can't escape that, so yeah, Joshy boy, you're shocked that somebody else that wasn't a seditionist, wasn't trying to overturn an American election is sitting in the senate? I think you got that backwards. We're all shocked that you're there. We're all shocked that you're not in jail. Because you should be in jail."

Exactly right.

Josh Hawley is a whiny little b*tch, but also a dangerous one. Once his book deal was canceled for his part in Jan. 6th, the right-wing MAGAt went full Q.

To be fair, it wasn't that far a distance, since he's been standing up for extremists for a long time, notably the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. And it's been no secret that he has presidential ambitions.

He just might be the more competent Trump they're warning us about.