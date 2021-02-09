I'm Not A Cat!

The most comical moments can come from Zoom meetings, such as a lawyer appearing in court, with the filter accidently set to a kitten:

A lawyer using Zoom had to let a judge know that he wasn’t a cat after inadvertently activating a face filter pic.twitter.com/vChc14mjM1 — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) February 9, 2021

The best moment was this:

Judge Roy B. Ferguson can be overheard attempting to help Ponton, to no avail. “Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in your video settings,” Ferguson says..

It's like the judge didn't want to completely rule out the possibility that the Mr. Ponton was indeed a kitten, just in case.