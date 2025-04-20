Fox News Faces Backlash Over Referring To 'Kyiv, Russia'

I'm sure it was an innocent mistake, right?
Fox News Faces Backlash Over Referring To 'Kyiv, Russia'
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceApril 20, 2025

There's probably nothing nefarious going on when your chyron refers to Kyiv, Russia and no one notices for over 30 minutes, right?

I guess Fox News has to keep up this conceit that Russia is a "Christian nation" and not a bunch of bloodthirsty cunts who massacred Ukrainian churchgoers on Palm Sunday in Sumy only a week before, right?

Source: Daily Wrap

During a broadcast lasting several hours of the Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, attended by Vladimir Putin, Fox News simultaneously aired the service from Kyiv, which was incorrectly described as "Russian." Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is demanding an apology.

The American television station, Fox News, made an error in the captions during the Easter liturgy broadcast from Kyiv, incorrectly stating that the capital of Ukraine is part of Russia.

The station aired three broadcasts simultaneously. On the main screen, viewers could see the celebrations in Moscow, attended by the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. On two smaller screens to the right, the celebrations from the capital of Ukraine and the Vatican were shown.

For over 30 minutes, the caption under the broadcast from Kyiv inaccurately read: "Kyiv, Russia."

Only after 30 minutes did the station's staff realise the mistake and correct the caption to the accurate one.

"Praising the Russian dictator and promoting pro-Russian narratives is nothing new for Fox News, but last night's designation of Kyiv as a city in Russia is a new low. Amid outrage across social media, Ukraine's MFA demands an apology," added Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security.

Is it possible for Fox News to get to a new low when they're already at the bottom, but Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication called it that.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon