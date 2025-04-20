Fox News Faces Backlash Over Referring To 'Kyiv, Russia'

There's probably nothing nefarious going on when your chyron refers to Kyiv, Russia and no one notices for over 30 minutes, right?

I guess Fox News has to keep up this conceit that Russia is a "Christian nation" and not a bunch of bloodthirsty cunts who massacred Ukrainian churchgoers on Palm Sunday in Sumy only a week before, right?

Source: Daily Wrap

During a broadcast lasting several hours of the Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, attended by Vladimir Putin, Fox News simultaneously aired the service from Kyiv, which was incorrectly described as "Russian." Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is demanding an apology. The American television station, Fox News, made an error in the captions during the Easter liturgy broadcast from Kyiv, incorrectly stating that the capital of Ukraine is part of Russia. The station aired three broadcasts simultaneously. On the main screen, viewers could see the celebrations in Moscow, attended by the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. On two smaller screens to the right, the celebrations from the capital of Ukraine and the Vatican were shown. For over 30 minutes, the caption under the broadcast from Kyiv inaccurately read: "Kyiv, Russia." Only after 30 minutes did the station's staff realise the mistake and correct the caption to the accurate one. "Praising the Russian dictator and promoting pro-Russian narratives is nothing new for Fox News, but last night's designation of Kyiv as a city in Russia is a new low. Amid outrage across social media, Ukraine's MFA demands an apology," added Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security.

Is it possible for Fox News to get to a new low when they're already at the bottom, but Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication called it that.

Praising the Russian dictator and promoting pro-Russian narratives is nothing new for Fox News, but last night's designation of Kyiv as a city in Russia is a new low.



Amid outrage across social media, Ukraine's MFA demands an apology. pic.twitter.com/Z2AEwB3x0T — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) April 20, 2025

🤡 Meanwhile, Fox News claims that Kyiv is Russia and broadcasts “Patriarch Kirill”. pic.twitter.com/vNjrp18DFN — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) April 20, 2025