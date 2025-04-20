'You Damn Well Know': David Hogg Takes Down Reince Priebus In Deportation Clash

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg slammed former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus for claiming that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongly deported Maryland man, was a known member of MS-13.

During a Sunday panel discussion on ABC, Priebus attacked Hogg for opposing some incumbent members of his own party in primary races.

"I mean, unfortunately, David, I'd have you removed from the party, because I think, number one, I think you're sincere," Priebus told Hogg. "I think you're right. The Democrats are a complete mess."

"You're traveling to El Salvador for MS-13 gang members. But here's the point," he continued. "I'm looking at someone, my vice chair at the RNC, taking $20 million for another effort. It's $20 million out of the DNC's pocket. You can't be on the board of the fishing and forest company and on Greenpeace at the same time."

"Let me push back against that," Hogg replied. "This was not an MS-13 gang member, and you damn well know that."

"Oh, come on!" Priebus exclaimed.

"He was not," Hogg stated.

"Okay, so keep defending this guy," the former RNC chair said. "You're just digging your own hole."

"This was wrong," Hogg said of President Donald Trump's deportation effort. "In America, we have due process, and we are a land of law and order. We are a land of law and order."

"And this administration is repeatedly showing time and time again they do not care about what the Supreme Court says, they do not care about the rule of law, and you cannot defend sending people to another country," he added.