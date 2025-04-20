'You Damn Well Know': David Hogg Takes Down Reince Priebus In Deportation Clash

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg slammed former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus for claiming that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongly deported Maryland man, was a known member of MS-13.
By David EdwardsApril 20, 2025

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg slammed former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus for claiming that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongly deported Maryland man, was a known member of MS-13.

During a Sunday panel discussion on ABC, Priebus attacked Hogg for opposing some incumbent members of his own party in primary races.

"I mean, unfortunately, David, I'd have you removed from the party, because I think, number one, I think you're sincere," Priebus told Hogg. "I think you're right. The Democrats are a complete mess."

"You're traveling to El Salvador for MS-13 gang members. But here's the point," he continued. "I'm looking at someone, my vice chair at the RNC, taking $20 million for another effort. It's $20 million out of the DNC's pocket. You can't be on the board of the fishing and forest company and on Greenpeace at the same time."

"Let me push back against that," Hogg replied. "This was not an MS-13 gang member, and you damn well know that."

"Oh, come on!" Priebus exclaimed.

"He was not," Hogg stated.

"Okay, so keep defending this guy," the former RNC chair said. "You're just digging your own hole."

"This was wrong," Hogg said of President Donald Trump's deportation effort. "In America, we have due process, and we are a land of law and order. We are a land of law and order."

"And this administration is repeatedly showing time and time again they do not care about what the Supreme Court says, they do not care about the rule of law, and you cannot defend sending people to another country," he added.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon