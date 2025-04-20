Donald Sends Easter Message, Making The Holiest Of Days All About Himself

Most people will be with their families today, enjoying the obligatory ham dinner for Easter. For Catholics, evangelicals, and Christians, this is the holiest day of the year. But if you're Donald J. Trump, it's a day to air your grievances because, to the narcissistic madman, he is suffering more than Jesus Christ. Donald lashed out on Truth Social on "the Radical Left Lunatics," and "Sleepy Joe Biden," and ended it with a shoutout for Easter.

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country," he wrote.

"Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten! Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America," he added. "He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -- But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!"

In a separate post, Donald wrote, We are, together, going to make America bigger, better, stronger, wealthier, healthier, and more religious, than it has ever been before!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!"

Donald can't get over losing the 2020 presidential election while he is destroying the robust economy that Joe Biden gifted him with. Happy Easter, everyone. Except Trump. I hope he chokes on his ham dinner. I said what I said.