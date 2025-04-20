Trump Says Egg Prices Are Too Low

During Dr. Oz's swearing in ceremony as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, decrepit Donald Trump addressed the press, spewing lie after lie until he told America that egg prices are too low now.

Eggs are down from the super highs, but still remain at all-time highs in the country.

TRUMP: By the way, prices are down. Groceries are down. Eggs, which they — you hit me so hard, I'll never forget. The first — the first day, first week in office, they were screaming at me about eggs. I said, what's going on with eggs? They were doubling and tripling. I said, I just got here. They were up like double, triple, and you couldn't get any. And they said, you won't have eggs for Easter. Well, you can have all the eggs you want. I'll tell you, Brooke Rollins, Secretary of Agriculture, did a great job. And the egg prices are down 87 percent. But nobody talks about that. You can have all the eggs you want.



We have too many eggs. In fact, if anything, the prices are getting too low.

Eggsactly!*

Eggs are down from their super highs, but still remain at all-time highs in the country so yes, nobody is clapping for Trump, eggcept the MAGA cult.

He is such an idiot. pic.twitter.com/8C1es3XUUc — Angelique 🇺🇸☕️ (@angonymously) April 18, 2025

If Trump shaved his head, he'd be the new Egghead.

Ed. Note: A dozen jumbo eggs at my local market today is $9.99. That is hardly "too low" of a price. - Karoli