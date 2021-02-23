Tucker Attacks Merrick Garland, Gaslights For White Nationalists

Fox's Tucker Carlson ranted against Merrick Garland, Biden's pick for Attorney General, because he swore to prosecute those who attacked the US Capitol on January 6.

The MAGA rioters happen to include many white supremacists.

During the closing segment of the show, Carlson played a clip of Merrick Garland's testimony, in which he said, "If confirmed I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6."

This infuriated Tucker Carlson so much he actually called Garland a liar.

I kid you not.

Carlson opened by saying many people consider Garland a smart and moderate person.

"But that was not a moderate statement. It was dishonest, completely dishonest. Dishonest enough you should be worried about it. There’s no evidence that white supremacists were responsible for what happened on January 6th. That’s a lie.”

Ummm, does Carlson think the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers support immigration reform?

As Colby Hall noted, "That is an utterly factual and uncontroversial claim. White supremacists were very clearly part of the mob of Trump supporters that ransacked the Capitol. One was wearing a hoodie that said “Camp Auschwitz” (How would Tucker describe someone wearing that? Fox News declined to comment.) Others shouted the N-word at Black Capitol Police officers. Another man waved a Confederate flag in the halls of the Capitol Building."

Carlson is spinning out of control, but you knew that.

CNN's John Berman called his show "Fantasy Island," even trying to claim it wasn't an armed insurrection when 100 police officers were hurt and several were killed.

We don't call the Tucker Carlson show "The White Power Hour" for nothing.