Tucker Carlson: Democrats Have A 'Right To Be Mad About Merrick Garland'

As an aside while discussing the Kavanaugh hearings with Brit Hume (don't get me started), Tucker Carlson noted that Democrats have a right to be mad about Merrick Garland, but that doesn't mean they should be rude to Brett Kavanaugh.

“They’re mad about Merrick Garland and honestly I think they have a right to be mad about Mary Garland, actually. I’m probably the only person who thinks that, but I do think that," said Tucker.

He then concern trolled, saying Democrats won't focus on Kavanaugh's "ideas or his fitness for the court."

We've got LOTS of focus on his ideas and fitness, Tucker, but the Republican Senate and White House are HIDING evidence that might point out why Brett Kavanaugh should not be confirmed.

By the way, the stolen Supreme Court seat is pure Karma for Republicans, who can't make a single argument about Kavanaugh's confirmation that doesn't make them look like complete hypocrites. For instance: