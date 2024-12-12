Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"He who wants to persuade should put his trust not in the right argument, but in the right word. The power of sound has always been greater than the power of sense." -- Joseph Conrad
By driftglassDecember 12, 2024

On this day in 1964, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by The Righteous Brothers (Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield) hit record stores.

First Draft: Krugman Bolts The New York Times.

Left Jabs: The MAGA Agenda is Hardly a Slam Dunk.

Angry Bear: Russia is not a global power.

Attention space nerds! Extremely rare, black 'anti-auroras' paint luminous 'letter E' above Alaska.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

