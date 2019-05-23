IRONY: Mazars Appeal Is Going To Be Heard In Merrick Garland's Court

As expected, Przninit Stupid appealed Judge Mehta’s ruling that the subpoena of records from his accountants’ firm Mazars is valid.

Comrade Stupid’s problem is that the next court is the Washington D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is presided over by: Merrick Garland.

You might have heard of him!

Anyway, pretty much all litigation between Congress and Stupid is going to go through his court, so, you know, Eiron (the goddess of irony) and her sister Karma have set up an on-going business lunch.

Also/too, the WaPo published an IRS memo that concluded that Living Typo and Worst. Bond. Villain. Ever. Steve Mnunchin is full of, uh…, well anyway that he has no ground to stand on and should turn over Przinit McGrifter’s taxes.

Published with permission of Mock, Paper, Scissors



Editor's Note: Stephen Colbert had fun with this one. See the video for more.