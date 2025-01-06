Merrick Garland's Statement On Jan 6 Is... Really Something

Happy Treason Day, y'all! It's that time of year again: Jan. 6th. Four years ago today, Trump supporters, after being whipped into a frenzy by their hero, stormed the Capitol, and many of them were armed. The inciter of the attack can get back into the White House again because he wasn't held accountable for his actions.

This morning on Truth Social, Donald penned this doozy of a post:

CONGRESS CERTIFIES OUR GREAT ELECTION VICTORY TODAY — A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!

Yes, Vice President Kamala Harris will do her job and certify the election, which Donald tried to stop four years ago with his attempted coup. Thus, there will be a peaceful transition of power this time.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland released a statement.

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the fourth anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of affirming the presidential election results: “On this day, four years ago, police officers were brutally assaulted while bravely defending the United States Capitol. They were punched, tackled, tased, and attacked with chemical agents that burned their eyes and skin. Today, I am thinking of the officers who still bear the scars of that day as well as the loved ones of the five officers who lost their lives in the line of duty as a result of what happened to them on January 6, 2021. January 6 was a violent attack on the law enforcement officers defending the Capitol, and it was an unprecedented attack on a cornerstone of our system of government — the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. Over the past four years, our prosecutors, FBI agents, investigators, and analysts have conducted one of the most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in the Justice Department’s history. They have analyzed massive amounts of physical and digital data, identified and arrested hundreds of people who took part in unlawful conduct that day, and initiated prosecutions and secured convictions across a wide range of criminal conduct. We have now charged more than 1,500 individuals for crimes that occurred on January 6, as well as in the days and weeks leading up to the attack. The public servants of the Justice Department have sought to hold accountable those criminally responsible for the January 6 attack on our democracy with unrelenting integrity. They have conducted themselves in a manner that adheres to the rule of law and honors our obligation to protect the civil rights and civil liberties of everyone in this country. I am proud of them, and I am grateful to them for them for the work they have done and the sacrifices they have made over the last four years to seek accountability for the January 6 attack on the Capitol.”

That's nice, except for the fact that the man who incited the appalling attack on American soil plans to pardon those he sent to stop the peaceful transition of power. And Donald J. Trump has gotten away with an attempted coup d'etat. Donald is now setting up an oligarchy. He could have been stopped, but Garland took a four-year-long nap.