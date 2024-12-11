Edward VIII Abdicated The Crown In 1936

On this day in 1936, Edward VIII gave up the crown.

History:

After ruling for less than one year, Edward VIII becomes the first English monarch to voluntarily abdicate the throne. He chose to abdicate after the British government, public, and the Church of England condemned his decision to marry the American divorcée Wallis Warfield Simpson. On the evening of December 11, he gave a radio address on the BBC in which he explained, “I have found it impossible to carry on the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge the duties of king, as I would wish to do, without the help and support of the woman I love.” On December 12, his younger brother, the duke of York, was proclaimed King George VI.

Resentful at his treatment from England he formed an alliance with the Nazi Party.

In the documentary Edward VIII: Britain's Traitor King, experts unearth documents that suggest the duke's dealings with the Nazis during the Second World War were extensive — and that his actions were covered up by the British government after the war.

He even wrote a letter praising his time in Germany to Hitler.

