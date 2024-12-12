GOP Lawmakers Invite Jan. 6 Felon To Donald's Inauguration

Russell Taylor, a California man who pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to obstruct the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress to certify President Biden's 2020 victory, wanted to go to Donald's inauguration so badly that he asked the court for permission. Well, now Congressional Republicans are inviting Russell, now a felon who was armed with a knife and a tactical vest on Jan. 6.

Politico reports:

“He is [a] caring father and reveres his family, his faith, and his love of our Country as his highest priority in life,” wrote Chris Stewart, a former Republican member of Congress from Utah, in a letter to U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth. “I am honored to extend this invitation for him to attend the Inauguration as my guest.”

Stewart said “three other current members of the Utah congressional delegation” joined his invitation to Taylor, who must receive permission to travel to Washington under the conditions of his three-year term of probation. Stewart did not identify which of the Utah delegation’s six current lawmakers are welcoming Taylor back to the scene of his crime.

Nor did Stewart’s letter reference Taylor’s actions on Jan. 6 or anything related to his role in the attack. And he didn’t respond to an inquiry about whether he was aware of the details of Taylor’s criminal proceedings.

...

Taylor’s case is a complicated one. He helped lead and organize a group of self-described “fighters” to attend pro-Trump events on Jan. 6. Some of those recruits were associated with the “Three Percenters,” which has been described as an anti-government militia movement. He advised them on the types of weapons they could carry in Washington and, after the riot subsided, told an associate that the next step would be “insurrection.”

On Jan. 5, 2021, Taylor spoke at a pro-Trump rally and said “in these streets, we will fight and we will bleed before we allow our freedom to be taken from us … we will not return to our peaceful way of life until this election is made right.”

...

Nevertheless, Taylor’s attendance at the inauguration would mean that he would be processed and protected by some of the same Capitol Police officers who were once steamrolled by the mob Taylor helped encourage. A spokesperson for the department declined to comment.