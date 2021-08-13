Scumbag Tucker Carlson Uses AOC To Demean Sexual Assault Fears

On Thursday evening's Tucker Carlson White [Male] Power hour, the Fox News [yeah] host took exception to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's fears of assault during the insurrection on January 6.

(Just look at the graphic Carlson uses to depict AOC.)

AOC has been a constant target of Carlson. And the congresswoman has been an outspoken witness to the specific threats against women legislators during the seditious attack on US Capitol January 6.

The New York Congresswoman discussed her fear of being raped with CNN, and that was too much to take for Carlson.

After playing some video of her interview, Carlson jumped in, "Sexualizing? Get a therapist, honey. This is crazy."

As usual, Carlson downplayed the violence, and destruction caused by these rioters, who believed a BIG Lie told by Traitor Trump.

"These people were mad because they thought the election wasn’t fair. Now, you may disagree with that, but it wasn’t about you, surprise, surprise! “Sexualized the violence, I thought I was gonna be raped by Ashli Babbitt!” Carlson squealed.

Yeah, it was all just a little misunderstanding that thousands of people went to the US Capitol and stormed the building that left Capitol and Metro police dead in its wake. Making Babbitt a celebrity is the new norm for QAnon Republicans.

Rewriting and gaslighting the insurrection has been a key element of right wing-media since it happened.

And dehumanizing any politician who was there and that has spoken out against the attempted coup has been their goal as well.

Tucker needs to keep AOC's name outta his Fox News media whore mouth. We know the history of where you work, Tucker. Workplace sexual harassment is a definite part of Fox News culture. So is white nationalism and sexism. That's why they hired you, Tucker.

Any company that advertises on his horrible show is a rape culture enabler.

Tucker Carlson to grown adult AOC: "Get a therapist, honey."



So, let's be clear. Rape isn't funny. Mental health isn't funny. Sexism isn't funny.



And what price will the weasel Tucker pay? None, as usual. Fox News honchos let him do whatever he wants, no matter how damaging. pic.twitter.com/l0KjKY8cyJ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 13, 2021

Frances Langum contributed to this post.