Devin Nunes: 'Democrats Ought To Be Suing Themselves'

Devin Nunes is running scared these days. Running so scared he's making appearances in ruby-red Modesto, CA with Ammon Bundy because most of the normal people in his district think he's a tool.

It was no surprise, then, to find him yukking it up with Jeanine Pirro, who looks like she was heading out for her second wedding.

When asked about the lawsuit filed by the DNC last week, Nunes turned the projector on full blast and aimed it at Democrats.

"They thought to be suing themselves," Nunes snarked.

Dragging up all the usual Frank Luntz approved talking points handed out to all Republicans, he continued, "They are the ones that colluded with the Russians.

"They're the ones that have an FEC violation, they didn't report that they were paying Fusion GPS, right? That they were digging up dirt on the trump campaign. None of that was reported so they ought to be suing themselves," he oozed.

Actually, they DID report to the FEC that they paid Marc Elias for his campaign consulting services. Elias paid Fusion GPS. Just so we have the facts somewhere in here.

Finally, in what can only be described as Devin Nunes handing what might have been left of his soul to the devil, he made the bold claim that "this is nothing more than a scam to keep their base fired up."

"This is about the extreme left, the socialist left, wanting to never accept that the President of the United States was rightfully and duly elected, carried a number of states that nobody expected him to carry," Nunes huffed.

Is this where I say PRESIDENT BARRACK HUSSEIN OBAMA 1,000 times to remind that piece of human excrement Nunes that he and his buddies did nothing but de-legitimize him for eight damn years?

It's so predictable.

His parting shot: "It's a fund-raising scheme because the Democrats are out of money, and that's what this is about."

LOL. Dems are outraising Republicans, particularly in House races. Like I said, Nunes is a sad and desperate man.