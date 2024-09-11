Whiny Donald Trump Hints ABC News Should Lose Their License

Even though he claimed it "was maybe my best debate ever," Trump called in to Fox & Friends this morning to bitch about ABC News and say they should lose their license. Via The Daily Beast:

Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris.

The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.”

“I think ABC took a big hit last night,” he continued. “To be honest, they’re a news organization—they have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.