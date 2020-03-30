Politics
Trump: Increased Voting Means Republicans Lose

The Stable Genius Says Quiet Parts Out Loud (Again)
By Frances Langum
During yet another rambling phone-in segment with Fox and Friends...

And seriously, this is all Donald Trump WANTED out of the 2016 Presidential Election. A way to market the Trump name on the political scene and a permanent (yet flexible) paid segment on Fox and Friends. Damn the Electoral College to Hell.

And Stable Genius said the quiet part out loud about voting rights. He complained to the Fox and Friends hosts, (whose faces said "I wish I was dead") about the Democrats and their push in the stimulus bill for vote-by-mail and extended voting times: "The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

Wait, what?

You'd never have a Republican elected in this country again?

PROMISE?

Of course, Trump isn't the first person to admit that voter suppression helps Republicans. Remember Mike Turzai?

7 years ago by Karoli Kuns
Twitter noticed Trump's admission:

