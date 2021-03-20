Dr. Mark Siegel Should Have His Medical License Suspended

Fox News' Dr. Mark Siegel started screaming "cancel culture" even before he gave a virtual diagnosis of Joe Biden to Tucker Carlson Friday night.

WTF is a virtual examination?

Dr. Siegel, Fox News' medical expert, once again tried to make a medical diagnosis by looking at some film, and then using right wing talking points to either glorify Trump or attack his rivals.

President Biden slipped a few times going up stairs to Air Force One, so you knew Tucker would be all over it. Introducing Dr. Siegel, Carlson said he was there to "rationally access this."

Even before giving his "virtual" opinion, Siegel started yelling about cancel culture.

"Tucker, you know that cancel culture is going to try to get in the way of us actually finding out what the story is here,” Dr. Siegel said.

Dr. Siegel knows, as a supposed doctor, what he was doing was wrong and despicable. This is why he had to preface it with the idiotic cancel culture meme.

Remember that during the 2020 election, Dr. Siegel told Carlson he agreed with Trump, and wanted Biden to take a drug test, because Biden had flubbed a few words.

Today, he went on to name past presidents, like Reagan (who really was mentally diminished) whose mental fitness the media questioned, but not because he slipped on some stairs.

Dr. Siegel made a few different assumptions about why Biden may have slipped, and then whined about his own previous work for Carlson.

"Cancel culture will try to block this. But you know who they can’t block? They can’t block me, they can’t block you, and they are not going to block this show,” Dr. Siegel whined.

I'm shocked Siegel didn't mention Pepe LePew or Mr. Potato Head.

Remember this?



The Fox doc made reference to his sycophantic interview with Donald Trump that went viral because Trump sounded like a five-year-old playing a word game, "person, man, woman, camera" acuity test which Siegel pronounced made him genius.

it's high time a medical board does the right thing with this cretin.

Dr. Siegel's medical license should suspended, and if necessary, revoked.

No credible doctor would go on television to give medical opinions about a person's health without actually examining them. He's there to continue the right wing assault of Joe Biden's age and speech impediment, and the QAnon viewers love it.

Whatever modicum of morality the GOP once had ages ago is long gone, replaced with disingenuous fearmongering, lies, and conspiracy theories.

Marc Siegel is right up there with the worst of the worst.