On Fox, Trump's Favorite Quack Doctor Claims Biden Must Be Taking Speed

Fox News' Dr. Marc Siegel is a Fox News quack. But you knew that.

On Tucker Carlson last night, Siegel said he agreed with Trump that Joe Biden should take a drug test before their debate.

Why? Because it appears Joe Biden is on speed.

Marc Siegel has never examined either candidate in a medical setting. This man must be reported to the New York State Medical Board for malpractice. No actual doctor would smear a person with conspiracies and lies.

Mark Siegel hyperventilated because during a speech by Joe Biden, instead of saying 200,000 have died from COVID19, he said 200 million. In Trump world that means Biden must have a serious case of dementia. This, even though Trump's many gaffes far outweigh Joe Biden's.

Apparently Siegel missed the chunk of "something" flying out of Trump's nose during a speech earlier this month.

Many people are saying if Trump wore a mask, illicit drugs wouldn’t visibly fall from his nose onto the podium while he was speaking!



pic.twitter.com/1YHKFnBldI — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) September 15, 2020

On Fox News and every conservative outlet, if Biden makes a gaffe it means he has dementia, but every Trump gaffe is just "Trump being Trump." And that only occurs when these outlets don't cover up Trump's constant lies and gaffes.

(By the way, Joe Biden also never recommended ingesting disinfectant to cure COVID-19.)

Like many Fox News pundits and Trump himself, they claim they've talked to "many people" to back up whatever lie or conspiracy they utter, without every mentioning who they are.

Also I'd love to meet this mysterious "Manny Peeples" person who keeps telling Trump that he's a genius :-) — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) July 18, 2018

Siegel said, "I've talked to many neurologists."

Here comes the important point.

"Now I haven’t examined the former vice president, I don’t have a clinical diagnosis to make.” Siegel admitted.

See, he has no basis to make his next claims, but that doesn't stop this lying crackpot from doing just that.

Siegel DID make a diagnosis in the most despicable way possible.

So now President Trump says we should have drug testing before debates, and I’m thinking why would he be saying that? Let me tell you one reason, Tucker. There’s a study that shows that for people who have mild cognitive thinking or memory problems, you know what helps? Speed. You know it helps? Adderall. A drug that I prescribed. These drugs can help in low doses for short periods of time. In the Olympics, we are testing athletes. Baseball games, we don’t want anybody to juice. We’re looking for competitive advantage.

Then he pitched Trump's re-election (another in-kind political contribution from Fox Corporation, NASDAQ stock ticker FOXA) and said with urgency, "This is the most important election of our lifetimes. There is so much at stake. One road towards the economy one road towards a lockdown."

It doesn't matter if he's an accredited M.D. and teaches at a university: this kind of behavior is a disgrace to the entire medical fashion. This man is a buffoon.

It's no mistake that when Trump smears Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last wishes, a few hours later Tucker Carlson repeats the same line.

It's no mistake that when Trump ridiculously calls on Joe Biden to take a drug test before the debates that his favorite fake doctor, lackey Mark Siegel, echoed the same thoughts to Tucker Carlson.

The GOP commitment to dying on the hill that Biden is not cognitively well is pretty spectacular — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) September 22, 2020

Frances Langum contributed to this post.