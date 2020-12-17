Politics
'Not Very Bright' And 'Borderline Illiterate': Tucker Carlson Launches Vile Sexist Attack On Dr. Jill Biden

Swanson food heir and Trump suck-up Tucker Carlson wants us to believe his misogynistic attack on Dr. Jill Biden has nothing to do with sexism, and that he actually took the time to read her dissertation before mocking it on his show this Wednesday.
Swanson food heir and Trump suck-up Tucker Carlson wants us to believe his misogynistic attack of Dr. Jill Biden has nothing to do with sexism, and that he actually took the time to read her dissertation before mocking it on his show this Wednesday.

Carlson repeatedly mocked Biden over her 2007 dissertation, calling her "borderline illiterate" even though we've never heard a word from Carlson or any of his fellow hosts on Trump-TV about the fact that Dear Leader Trump often sounds like he's half drunk and can barely string two sentences together -- on top of the fact that his Twitter feed is an incoherent mess filled with typos and rantings that sound like someone who is insane.

But sure, let's rail against the future First Lady for some typos in a 137 page dissertation that someone on Twitter attacked before Fox picked it up, and Carlson told his audience that "we" read her dissertation. Yeah, sure you did, Tucker.

Here's the transcript of Carlson's sexist trolling from Mediaite:

Dr. Jill needs reading glasses. Either that, or she’s borderline illiterate. There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction. Dr. Jill can’t write, she can’t really think clearly either. Parts of the dissertation seems to be written in a foreign language using English words. They’re essentially pure nonsense like pig Latin or dogs barking. The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing. And not simply to poor illiterate Jill Biden, but to the college that considered this crap scholarship. Embarrassing, in fact, to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself. Jill Biden’s doctoral dissertation is our national shame.

[...]

They’re telling you that no one would ever call a man dumb Okay, well, that’s wrong. We call Dr. Jill’s husband dumb all the time. In fact, we’re going to go full feminist here and admit that Dr. Jill is a lot smarter than the man she married. Not that it’s saying much. Joe Biden never wrote a dissertation, even on community colleges. The only thing Joe Biden has written recently are reminder notes to himself to wear matching socks. So it’s not a sexism thing. What it is actually is a class thing. We have a class system in this country. And it’s based on credentials like the ones Dr. Jill Biden has.

Sorry Carlson, but attacking someone as "illiterate," blind, dumb or unable to speak English over some typos in a 13 year old dissertation when they're obviously not (just from their public appearances if you ignored everything else) smacks of sexism, and it smacks of desperation, just as it did when you and your network found countless baseless crap to attack the Obamas endlessly for eight years.

Someone call me when Tucker has something to say about this moron.

