Senator Roger Marshall's Medical License Should Be Revoked

Sen. Roger Marshall is an obstetrician who apparently thinks he's an expert on the brain. He wants to legislate Biden to take mental tests every year.

Attacking Biden's mental capacity has been an ongoing troll for Republicans since Biden faced off with Trump and destroyed him in the presidential debates.

What does that say about Trump's mental capabilities that he lost to Biden and can't mentally or emotionally acknowledge that?

Anyway, Maria Bartiromo has become a #1 Biden troll and asked the Senator from Kansas if Biden's mental capacity was a "national security issue."

This is beyond horrific.

With no medical expertise, examination, or proof, Marshall said, "I think we're all concerned for President Biden's mental health."

No they aren't. It's just a right-wing troll as usual.

Marshall then said he, Rand Paul, and insurrectionist Jim Jordan are thinking about passing legislation requiring a president to take a mental test alongside their annual physical.

Usually when you get a physical, the doctor will see if you're mentally impaired or are beginning to decline.

"Maybe we need to be proactive and ask once a year much like we ask a president to get a physical -- something from his doctor that he also takes some type of the mental test," Marshall said.

Let's get Rep. Ronnie Jackson to head the cognitive committee, right?

As Forbes reported, "The Department of Defense released a withering review of Rep. Ronny Jackson’s (R-Texas) tenure as top White House physician Wednesday, outlining details of sexually inappropriate behavior, an explosive temper and the use of alcohol and prescription-grade sleeping medication while working.

Man, Woman, Person, Camera, TV? Anybody?