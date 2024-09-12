Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"And it's too late to lose the weight you used to need to throw around..." -- Pink Floyd, Dogs
By driftglassSeptember 12, 2024

On this day in 1975, Pink Floyd released their ninth studio album, "Wish You Were Here".

emptywheel: Kamala Harris, Protagonist.

The Future, Now and Then: What is the Claremont Institute doing back at APSA? (Institutional cowardice is not a good way to run a professional association.)

Left Jabs: The Decline and Fall of Toxic Masculinity, We Hope.

Attention space nerds! Like a Diamond in the Sky: How to Spot NASA’s Solar Sail Demo in Orbit.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

