Fanone Lays Into Trump, MAGA, After Pardon Of Insurrectionists

Officer Michael Fanone didn't mince words when asked about Trump pardoning all of his J6 "hostages" who assaulted Fanone and his fellow officers during the insurrection on the Capitol.

Fanone made an appearance on CNN shortly after the pardons were announced, and I share his disgust with what Trump just did, and with those that voted for him.

COOPER: I'm wondering when you heard the news and what what's going through your mind tonight?

FANONE: I just heard the news from your producers a few moments ago, and the only thing that is going through my mind right now is that, this is what the American people voted for.

Donald Trump has been promising these pardons ever since he announced his candidacy in Waco, Texas, the scene of one of the most notorious battles between American law enforcement and the American extremist extremist movement that resulted in the death of numerous law enforcement officers.

Thanks America.

COOPER: This feels like a betrayal to you.

FANONE: Oh I have been betrayed by my country. Rest assured, I have been betrayed by my country and I've been betrayed by those that supported Donald Trump.

Whether you voted for him because he promised these pardons or for some other reason, you knew that this was coming, and here we are.

Tonight, six individuals who assaulted me, as I did my job on January 6th, as did hundreds of other law enforcement officers, will now walk free.

Six individuals who have threatened my life and who have made threats towards my family members, as well as countless other January 6th defendants who have threatened me, because they see me as a spokesperson for law enforcement for this event, my family, my children, and myself are less safe today because of Donald Trump and his supporters.

COOPER: When you hear the president of the United States, Donald Trump talking about back the blue or his supporters saying that they back the blue, you don't buy that?

FANONE: No political party supports law enforcement. That's just a fact. Political parties support public safety, but they don't support police officers and they don't understand the sacrifices that we make on behalf of the American people.

That's been my experience as a twenty-year career law enforcement officer in a major metropolitan city in this country.

That being said, right now, I think that the Republican Party, owns a monopoly on hypocrisy when it comes to supporting or their supposed support of law enforcement, because tonight, the leader of the Republican Party pardoned hundreds of violent cop assaulters.

COOPER: You were pardoned today and we should know President Biden said it was not for committing a crime, but for stepping forward to testify about January 6th.

Did you know about that in advance? What do you think about that? And are you concerned for the safety of your family?

FANONE: I had no communication with the White House or anyone else for that matter,, regarding a potential pardon or, or presidential pardon.

I mean, all I can say is that, I think it's a sad commentary on where we are as a nation, that a sitting president thought it necessary to issue a preemptive pardon to a witness in a congressional investigation, because the subject of that investigation is now the president, and has promised to pursue politically motivated revenge.

Again, it's just more examples of the outrageous behavior of the current president of the United States.

As far as concern for my family and my family's safety, I've been concerned for myself and my family's safety ever since I testified before Congress.

If you remember,, I didn't even make it through my congressional testimony, before I received my first threat, from a member of the American public, who called me and threatened my life literally as I was giving testimony.

And those threats have continued to this day, against both myself and members of my family. In recent months, my mother has been swatted, a seventy-six year old woman who's guilty of nothing other than having a son, a police officer who responded to the Capitol on January 6th.

And she's also had human feces thrown on her while she was raking leaves in her front yard. This is who we are as a nation. This is what we have become, and it has been further exacerbated by Donald Trump.

As I've said many times before, we are self-centered, we are violent, and we are indifferent to the suffering of our neighbors.