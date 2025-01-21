J6 Defense Attorney Throws Snark At The Orange Felon

A J6 defense attorney got a great jab in at the Orange Felon and the chance of pardoning his client
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 21, 2025

In a recent Politico report, Judge Tanya Chutkan and others were having a judicial existential crisis, wondering what they were doing if the Orange Felon was only going to pardon all the insurrectionists.

At the time, Chutkan was trying the case of Brian Kelly, one of the insurrectionists. Kelly was eventually sentenced to a relative slap on the wrist, 10 days in jail.

However, what made this story notable was the snark the defense lawyer shot at the Orange Felon, hitting him dead center:

Attorney Gregory Hunter, who was representing Kelly in court this week, told Chutkan he wasn't so sure that Trump would keep his promise to pardon people like his client.

"He promised three wives he’d be faithful," Hunter said.

"Don't go there," Chutkan shot back.

Oh dear, I'm sorry. I guess I should have warned you about the possible spit take. Sorry about your phone and/or computer monitor.

But sometimes, it's the little things like this that helps remind us that the Felon's so-called mandate is all a figment of their deluded little peabrains.

