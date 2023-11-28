Judge Chutkan Rejects Trump Attempt To Subpoena J6 Documents

There are no "missing" documents, as Trump already knows.
Judge Chutkan Rejects Trump Attempt To Subpoena J6 Documents
By Susie MadrakNovember 28, 2023

This is a delaying tactic, because all the applicable documents were already released. Via The Hill:

A federal judge Monday rejected former President Trump’s efforts to subpoena information related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack that the former president had accused government officials of failing to preserve, determining the request amounted to a “fishing expedition.”

An October filing from Trump repeated a disputed claim that the former House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot failed to turn over all the evidence it collected. Trump sought to subpoena Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who led the nine-member panel, as well as several other government officials over what Trump’s attorneys deemed “missing materials.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal case related to Trump’s actions to stay in power, said that he failed to meet the legal bar for subpoenaing the officials.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon