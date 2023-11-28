Judge Chutkan Rejects Trump Attempt To Subpoena J6 Documents

This is a delaying tactic, because all the applicable documents were already released. Via The Hill:

A federal judge Monday rejected former President Trump’s efforts to subpoena information related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack that the former president had accused government officials of failing to preserve, determining the request amounted to a “fishing expedition.”

An October filing from Trump repeated a disputed claim that the former House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot failed to turn over all the evidence it collected. Trump sought to subpoena Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who led the nine-member panel, as well as several other government officials over what Trump’s attorneys deemed “missing materials.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal case related to Trump’s actions to stay in power, said that he failed to meet the legal bar for subpoenaing the officials.