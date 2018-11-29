Michael Cohen Blew A Hole In Trump Junior's Congressional Testimony

President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, on Thursday may have undermined Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony to Congress that he had no knowledge of a real estate deal involving the Kremlin.

On Thursday, Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. In the pleading, Cohen admitted that he “briefed [Trump] family members” about the project.

Former Defense Department special counsel Ryan Goodman pointed out that Cohen’s plea is at odds with information Trump’s son provided to a Senate committee.

Trump Jr. testified that he “wasn’t involved” in the deal.

And when asked if he was aware that Cohen had reached out to the Kremlin, Trump Jr. replied: “No, I was not.”

It was not immediately clear if special counsel Robert Mueller’s office would also charge Trump Jr. for making false statements to Congress.