Michael Cohen Is Not Here For Jim Jordan's Lies

If you're not able to watch this sh*tshow, here's a short summary. The Republicans are yelling at Michael Cohen for being a liar, and yelling at the Democrats for bringing a liar before Congress to testify about things unflattering to the current occupant of the Oval Office.

HAHAHAHahaHAHahahHahaHAHhahHAHAHAHhahahaha...

Okay, then. Still, there have been some pretty dramatic moments in this testimony, and the day is still so very young. Chief among Republican reprobates is Gym Jim Jordan, feigning righteous outrage at Cohen's credibility while he himself is super okay with lying about and covering up the sexual abuse of college athletes under his direct care. But that's neither here nor there.

This clip contains two moments of beauty:

1. Rep. Comer asking Cohen, "You called Donald Trump a cheat in your opening testimony. What would you call yourself?" Michael Cohen answered, "A fool." Comer was stunned into silence. Clearly he was not expecting that answer. Silly Comer. Don't ask questions to which you don't know the answer.

and

2. Rep. Gym Jim Jordan lying to Cohen about what he'd said just moments earlier regarding bank fraud, and if he'd been remorseful or taken responsibility for what he'd done. Jordan said to Cohen of Cohen, "His remorse is non-existent. He just debated a member of Congress saying I really didn't do anything wrong with the false bank things I'm guilty of and going to prison for." Well, points to the witness for taking his questioner down to the proverbial mat.

COHEN: That's not what I said. And you know what I said. I pled guilty and I take responsibility for my actions. Shame on you, Mr. Jordan. That's not what I said. (off camera: (??) Mr. chairman -- (CUMMINGS) The gentleman's time has expired.) Shame on you. That's not what I said. What i said is I took responsibility and I take responsibility. What I was doing is explaining to the gentleman that his facts are inaccurate. I still -- I take responsibility for my mistakes. All right? I am remorseful. And I am going to prison. I will be away from my wife and family for years. So before you turn around and cast more aspersion, please understand there are people watching you today that know me a whole lot better. I made mistakes, I own them and I didn't fight with the Southern District of New York. I didn't put the system through an entire scenario. But what I did do is I pled guilty and I am going to be again going to prison.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Michael Cohen is prepared and ready for everything — EVERYTHING — being thrown at him by these partisan Republican hacks, having been one himself. And clearly, they are not prepared for him. At all.