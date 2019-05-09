Trump Boo-Hoos About Junior's Subpoena: 'He's A Very Good Person'

President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his son, Donald Trump Jr., after he was subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked if he was caught off-guard by the subpoena.

“My son is a good person,” Trump added. “My son testified for hours and hours. My son was totally exonerated by [special counsel Robert Mueller], who, frankly, does not like Donald Trump. Me, this Donald Trump.”

“And, frankly, for my son, after being exonerated, to now get a subpoena?” he said. “To go again and speak again after close to 20 hours of telling everybody that would listen about a nothing meeting? Yeah, I’m pretty surprised.”

Watch the video above from Fox News.

UPDATE: The scuttlebutt on Capitol Hill is that Trump, Jr will not appear, shocking though it may be. It's a fine time for some hefty fines. - Karoli