Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Trump Boo-Hoos About Junior's Subpoena: 'He's A Very Good Person'

Donald Trump rambled for 4 minutes over his wonderment that the Senate Intel Committee would dare to subpoena his firstborn son, whom he claimed didn't know a thing about politics.
By David
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his son, Donald Trump Jr., after he was subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked if he was caught off-guard by the subpoena.

“My son is a good person,” Trump added. “My son testified for hours and hours. My son was totally exonerated by [special counsel Robert Mueller], who, frankly, does not like Donald Trump. Me, this Donald Trump.”

“And, frankly, for my son, after being exonerated, to now get a subpoena?” he said. “To go again and speak again after close to 20 hours of telling everybody that would listen about a nothing meeting? Yeah, I’m pretty surprised.”

Watch the video above from Fox News.

UPDATE: The scuttlebutt on Capitol Hill is that Trump, Jr will not appear, shocking though it may be. It's a fine time for some hefty fines. - Karoli


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.