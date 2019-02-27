Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Matt Gaetz Apologizes, Deletes Tweet, Then Attends Cohen Hearing

Standing in the committee room like something outta The Godfather, Matt Gaetz does not appear to be contrite...
By Frances Langum
Matt Gaetz is working the refs pretty hard this week in an effort to climb to the top of the MAGA charts. His district, by the way, is the Florida panhandle, AKA More of Southern Alabama.

Yesterday he tweeted remarks that nearly every analyst read as witness tampering.

The boss, Nancy Pelosi, made it clear House Rules do not approve of Gaetz's tweet. So he apologized and deleted it.

THEN he showed up at the Cohen hearing. No, really.

It's just like the witness tampering scene from The Godfather II, don't you think?

Except Cohen clearly isn't afraid of lil' Matthew Gaetz.


