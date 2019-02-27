Matt Gaetz Apologizes, Deletes Tweet, Then Attends Cohen Hearing

Matt Gaetz is working the refs pretty hard this week in an effort to climb to the top of the MAGA charts. His district, by the way, is the Florida panhandle, AKA More of Southern Alabama.

Yesterday he tweeted remarks that nearly every analyst read as witness tampering.

The boss, Nancy Pelosi, made it clear House Rules do not approve of Gaetz's tweet. So he apologized and deleted it.

Speaker, I want to get the truth too. While it is important 2 create context around the testimony of liars like Michael Cohen, it was NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did. I’m deleting the tweet & I should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry. https://t.co/Rdbw3sTQJD — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 27, 2019

THEN he showed up at the Cohen hearing. No, really.

"[GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz] is still in this hearing room, standing along the wall, watching Cohen very intently, one of only two lawmakers who are not on this committee who I have seen in that hearing room," @nancycordes reports https://t.co/VqKQtP5wOl pic.twitter.com/lwQVFl96xX — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 27, 2019

It's just like the witness tampering scene from The Godfather II, don't you think?

Except Cohen clearly isn't afraid of lil' Matthew Gaetz.