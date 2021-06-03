Gaetz May Face More Charges For Obstructing Justice

Matt Gaetz is facing even more possible charges, this time related to obstruction of justice. Politico reports that the probe into Gaetz is expanding, this time looking into whether he obstructed justice.

This latest addition to the novella known as "Gaetzgate, How A Rich Boy Got Taken Down By Payment Apps And A 17 Year Old" has a new chapter. Gaetz may have obstructed justice during a phone call he had with a witness. But if you thought he just called the witness himself, you would be wrong. No, Gaetz is too wily for that.

Or so he thought.

Old Matty had his ex-girlfriend call the witness directly, thereby ensuring that the call logs would only reference their numbers, not Matt's. THEN the ex-girlfriend brought Matt into the call (which is called a 3-way, ironically). This meant that neither Gaetz nor the witness would show a call between their 2 numbers. SNEAKY.

It is not known what was said on the call, but the call itself is SUPER sketchy. I doubt they were talking about the weather or what shows to binge on Netflix that weekend. Regardless, it is raising red flags with investigators, so much so that they are looking into whether they can use it as a basis to charge Gaetz with obstruction of justice. Obstruction, explained in layman's terms, is when someone tries to suggest to a witness in a criminal case that they should lie or give misleading testimony.

Oh, and the witness has already spoken directly with prosecutors. Whoops. I guess that 3-way call didn't prevent the call from getting out.

Gaetz, of course, denies all allegations and is trying to mimic his hero Trump by insinuating that it is a witch hunt and politically motivated. His official statement:

“Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn’t obstruct it. The anonymous allegations have thus far amounted to lies, wrapped in leaks, rooted in an extortion plot by a former DOJ official. After two months, there is still not a single on-record accusation of misconduct, and now the 'story' is changing yet again.”

If it can be proven through witness statementa and corroboration by the ex-girlfriend, the other person on the call, that Gaetz was trying to influence the testimony of the witness, Gaetz would be in serious trouble...not that he isn't already in a "BIGLY" amount of trouble already.